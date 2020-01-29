Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the oil and gas development company on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Noble Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -126.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Noble Energy to earn $0.06 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 800.0%.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Shares of NBL opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. Noble Energy has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Noble Energy news, CEO David L. Stover acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,235,076.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Urban acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,644.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBL shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.