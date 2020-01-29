NoFire Technologies (OTCMKTS:NFTI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

NoFire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. NoFire Technologies shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 10,855 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

About NoFire Technologies (OTCMKTS:NFTI)

NoFire Technologies, Inc develops and sells fire-retardant coatings and textile wrap systems for commercial, industrial, marine, aerospace, nuclear, military, and residential applications. NoFire Technologies, Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NoFire Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NoFire Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.