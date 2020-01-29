Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NAT has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.81.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.66 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. Nordic American Tanker has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.03 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 593,500 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,260,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 399,240 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 396.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 304,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 242,759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 121,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 103,290 shares during the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

