Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Hits New 52-Week High at $176.85

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $176.85 and last traded at $175.82, with a volume of 38482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.50.

The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.61 and its 200-day moving average is $151.63.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79. The business had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.16 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 14,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.72, for a total transaction of $2,310,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ginger M. Jones acquired 1,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $165.95 per share, for a total transaction of $165,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,782 shares in the company, valued at $295,722.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,028 shares of company stock worth $9,623,417 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Nordson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

