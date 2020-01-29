North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.83

North West Company Inc (TSE:NWC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.83 and traded as low as $27.83. North West shares last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 67,719 shares changing hands.

NWC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on North West from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of North West from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. North West presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.08.

Get North West alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.79.

North West (TSE:NWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$519.52 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that North West Company Inc will post 1.7700001 earnings per share for the current year.

North West Company Profile (TSE:NWC)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.