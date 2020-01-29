Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVR. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 31.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 13.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVR opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.44 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $73.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

