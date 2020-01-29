Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,560 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Nucor by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.30. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

