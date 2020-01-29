Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.94.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.59 million.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

