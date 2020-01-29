Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.74, approximately 3,217 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.

About Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWSRF)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.