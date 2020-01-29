Northwest Capital Management Inc Makes New $216,000 Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,164,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,330,204. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.43 and a 12-month high of $222.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $621.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total value of $22,555,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 538,160 shares of company stock valued at $104,029,771. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

