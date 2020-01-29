Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $799,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.71. 1,701,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,148,842. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.98 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.90. The company has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

