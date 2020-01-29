nOS (NOS) 1-Day Volume Hits $40,630.00

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One nOS token can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. In the last week, nOS has traded up 7% against the dollar. nOS has a market capitalization of $718,771.00 and approximately $40,630.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.13 or 0.03139455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00191439 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029651 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00119466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official website is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

