Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 10.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 148.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 202,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after acquiring an additional 121,340 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Novartis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.93. 37,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,317. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.74 and a one year high of $96.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVS shares. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

