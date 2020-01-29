Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.35

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.35 and last traded at $96.15, with a volume of 97258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $215.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Novartis by 330.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 1,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

