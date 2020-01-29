Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.35

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.35 and last traded at $96.15, with a volume of 97258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.54.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $215.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.48.
Novartis Company Profile (NYSE:NVS)
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.
Read More: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.