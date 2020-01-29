Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NVAX. ValuEngine raised Novavax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.81.

NVAX stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,134,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,439. Novavax has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Novavax by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 473.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

