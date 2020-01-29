Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 748.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.65.

NYSE:NVO opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $144.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

