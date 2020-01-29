Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) Trading Down 0.8%

Nucleus Financial Group PLC (LON:NUC) shares dropped 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 174 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 175.50 ($2.31), approximately 2,484,819 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177 ($2.33).

NUC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 205 ($2.70) target price on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 163.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 156.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.59 million and a PE ratio of 22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

About Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC)

Nucleus Financial Group Plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across an open architecture universe, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, and investment trusts through a range of tax wrappers.

