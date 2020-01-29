Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to Sell

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

NUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

NUE opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $23,325,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in Nucor by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 614,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,570,000 after acquiring an additional 447,758 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $22,192,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $12,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

