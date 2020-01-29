NuShares Hits Market Cap of $1.58 Million (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $3,030.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded 38.4% higher against the dollar. One NuShares token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NuShares

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

