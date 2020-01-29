ODUWA (OWC) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001245 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $273,644.00 and approximately $56,439.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00046510 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00068810 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,410.05 or 1.00784295 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000743 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00047229 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001408 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

