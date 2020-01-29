OKCash One Day Trading Volume Hits $19,513.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. OKCash has a market cap of $1.81 million and $19,513.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. In the last week, OKCash has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00047085 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00069269 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,426.80 or 1.00852520 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000743 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039584 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001442 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,971,905 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

