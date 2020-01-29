Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OPOF opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Old Point Financial has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

