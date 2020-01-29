OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.96-2.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.164-6.164 billion.

Shares of OMRON stock traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $59.00. 10,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,384. OMRON has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $63.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMRNY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OMRON from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut OMRON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

OMRON Corporation manufactures and sells automation components, equipment, and systems worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers programmable and motion controllers, sensing and safety devices, inspection systems, industrial robots, precision laser processing equipment, and control devices for manufacturing industry.

