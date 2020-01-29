Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Oncolytics Biotech from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

NASDAQ ONCY traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $2.55. 1,852,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $105.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.01. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $6.02.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.