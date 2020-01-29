Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Oncolytics Biotech from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

NASDAQ ONCY traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $2.55. 1,852,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $105.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.01. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $6.02.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit