OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Trading Up 13.2%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s stock price was up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.40, approximately 176,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 72,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $144.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.67, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.39.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. Research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gus D. Halas acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 26,274 shares during the period. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

