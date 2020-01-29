Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.56 (Hold) from the eighteen brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $30.90 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.83 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ovintiv an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

OVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company.

Ovintiv stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,996,752 shares.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion.

