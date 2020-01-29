Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to “Buy”

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $79.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OXM. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of OXM opened at $70.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day moving average is $71.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.45. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $63.73 and a 12-month high of $85.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $383,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,095.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,421.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Oxford Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

