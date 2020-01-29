P.A.W. Capital Corp Invests $704,000 in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $7,301,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.97. 347,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,796,625. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

