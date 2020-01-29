P.A.W. Capital Corp Sells 10,000 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC)

P.A.W. Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 0.07% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 89,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 31,332 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 27,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 87,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 18,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.77 million, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 21.24 and a quick ratio of 21.24.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

