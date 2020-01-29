P.A.W. Capital Corp Sells 30,000 Shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

P.A.W. Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Regenxbio makes up about 1.5% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 0.10% of Regenxbio worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Regenxbio by 532.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Regenxbio by 89.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Regenxbio by 36.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Regenxbio by 28.3% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Regenxbio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regenxbio alerts:

RGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Curran Simpson sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $296,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,957 in the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RGNX stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.72. 261,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,182. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Regenxbio Inc has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $63.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 99.57%. The company had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.