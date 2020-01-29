PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. PACCAR reported earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. OTR Global cut PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $616,165.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,164.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henricus M. B. Wolters sold 7,766 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $591,225.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,306 shares in the company, valued at $251,685.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,333 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,033,000 after buying an additional 970,913 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $23,510,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 840,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,855,000 after acquiring an additional 153,217 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 277,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 141,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $83.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.65.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.