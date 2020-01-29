PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. PACCAR reported earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. OTR Global cut PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $616,165.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,164.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henricus M. B. Wolters sold 7,766 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $591,225.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,306 shares in the company, valued at $251,685.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,333 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,033,000 after buying an additional 970,913 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $23,510,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 840,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,855,000 after acquiring an additional 153,217 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 277,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 141,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $83.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.65.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit