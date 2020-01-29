PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Short Interest Update

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 6,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $616,165.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,164.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Henricus M. B. Wolters sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $591,225.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,306 shares in the company, valued at $251,685.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $1,378,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6,558.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $76.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,893. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $83.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

