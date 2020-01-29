Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,302 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 20.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 32.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 64,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus set a $118.00 price target on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

PKG opened at $104.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.20 and its 200-day moving average is $106.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $87.85 and a twelve month high of $114.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

