Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 256.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 7,306 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 462 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANW traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.17. 10,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,767. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.96. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $192.17 and a 1-year high of $260.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of -222.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, First Analysis cut Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.48.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total value of $2,785,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 900,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,016,726.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $503,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,143,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,512 shares of company stock worth $9,173,199. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

