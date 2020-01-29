ParkinGo Hits Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001412 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $2.26 million and $265.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,100,093 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

