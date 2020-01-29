Parthenon LLC Acquires 3,581 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parthenon LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,452 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,878,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,837 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,922 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,343 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,915,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,730 shares during the period.

VEA traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.67. 3,316,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,045,352. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

