Parthenon LLC Decreases Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Parthenon LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 2.4% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,013. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.55. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.