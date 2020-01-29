Parthenon LLC Reduces Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Parthenon LLC decreased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,391 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 55,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 49,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,496,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,074,000 after buying an additional 75,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,521,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,310. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.55.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

