Payfair Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, Payfair has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Payfair has a total market cap of $9,822.00 and $524.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Payfair token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.24 or 0.03098847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00192845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029754 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00120594 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Payfair Profile

Payfair was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official website is payfair.io . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

