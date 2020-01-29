Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.76-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.78-4.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.85 billion.Paypal also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.39-3.46 EPS.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.66. 9,174,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,214,245. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.53 and its 200 day moving average is $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $137.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.48.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.35.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,379 shares of company stock worth $9,197,226 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

