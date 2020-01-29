Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.76-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. Paypal also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.39-3.46 EPS.

PYPL stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.66. 9,174,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,214,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.69.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Paypal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.35.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,226 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

