PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.50

Shares of PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and traded as high as $11.76. PCM Fund shares last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 1,098 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 1,981.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCM Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.