Peloton’s (PTON) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PTON. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Peloton in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Peloton in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Peloton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.24.

PTON opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.09. Peloton has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $37.02.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. 21.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

