Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$62.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.19% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.50.

Shares of PPL stock traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$50.74. 309,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,031. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$45.44 and a 12 month high of C$51.30. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.28.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 69,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,476,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$268,450. Also, Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.15, for a total value of C$752,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$649,881.28.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

