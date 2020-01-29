Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$62.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.19% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.50.
Shares of PPL stock traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$50.74. 309,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,031. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$45.44 and a 12 month high of C$51.30. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.28.
In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 69,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,476,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$268,450. Also, Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.15, for a total value of C$752,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$649,881.28.
About Pembina Pipeline
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.
