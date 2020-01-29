Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PVAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Penn Virginia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.50.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.84 million, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.65. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $58.28.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.18 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 56.77% and a return on equity of 29.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVAC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 80.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,285,000 after buying an additional 69,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 23.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 18,638 shares during the last quarter.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

