PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Receives $34.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

PFSI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,410. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.26. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $436.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.20 million. Analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $169,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,628 shares of company stock worth $6,129,741 over the last 90 days. 22.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 8.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,080,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,860,000 after acquiring an additional 472,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,172,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 21,954 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth $6,812,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $7,065,000. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

