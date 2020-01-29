Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $30.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.15 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 14.12%.

NASDAQ:PUB traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.77. The stock had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,822. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $543.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.68.

PUB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $110,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,622 shares of company stock worth $1,128,124 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

