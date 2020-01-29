Perlin (PERL) Price Hits $0.0350 on Top Exchanges

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Perlin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bilaxy. During the last week, Perlin has traded up 43.5% against the U.S. dollar. Perlin has a total market cap of $9.18 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.09 or 0.03167762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00193823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00121647 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Perlin Token Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,005,330 tokens. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . The official website for Perlin is perlin.net

Perlin Token Trading

Perlin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

