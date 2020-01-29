PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.42

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.42 and last traded at $20.67, with a volume of 8087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PUGOY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

