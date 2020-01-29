PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.42

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.42 and last traded at $20.67, with a volume of 8087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PUGOY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

