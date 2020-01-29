Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 183.3% during the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Phillips 66 by 8.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $4,248,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $96.69 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

